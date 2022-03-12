UHV
Baseball
Wednesday
- UHV at St. Edwards, 2 p.m.
Friday
- UHV vs. Texas College, 3 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV vs. Texas College, 12 p.m.
- UHV vs. Texas College, after game 1
Softball
Tuesday
- UHV vs. Texas A&M-San Antonio, TBA
- UHV vs. Texas A&M-San Antonio, after game 1
Friday
- UHV at Jarvis Christian College, 1 p.m.
- UHV at Jarvis Christian College, after game 1
Saturday
- UHV at Texas College, 1 p.m.
- UHV at Texas College, after game 1
