College Schedule College schedule for the week of Nov. 5 Oct 29, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Victoria College basketballTuesdayVC at South Plains College, 6 p.m.WednesdayVC at Howard College, 7 p.m.SaturdayVC vs. Weatherford College, 2 p.m. Recommended For You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schedules & Scores Week 10 High School Football Standings College schedule for the week of Nov. 5 Prep schedule for the week of Nov. 5 Yorktown vs Snook stats Bay City vs Iowa Colony stats Week 10 Area Football Scores Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. Victoria East stats Hallettsville vs Hitchcock stats Karnes City vs Dilley stats Beeville vs La Vernia stats Get Sports News Delivered to Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Sports