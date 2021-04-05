UHV
Baseball
Tuesday
- UHV at St. Edward’s, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
- UHV vs. Jarvis Christian College, 1 p.m.
- UHV vs. Jarvis Christian College, TBA
Saturday
- UHV vs. Jarvis Christian College, noon
- UHV vs. Jarvis Christian College, TBA
Soccer
- RRAC Tournament Semifinal
Thursday
- UHV men vs. LSU-Alexandria, 4 p.m., Texas A&M-Texarkana
Victoria College
Men’s Basketball
Region XIV Tournament
Tuesday
Victoria College vs. Bossier Parish Community College, 6 p.m., John Alexander Gym, Jacksonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.