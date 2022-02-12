UHV
Softball
Tuesday
UHV vs. Dallas Christian College, 1 p.m.
UHV vs. Dallas Christian College, after game 1.
Friday
UHV at Texas Southern, 2 p.m.
UHV at Texas Southern, after game 1
Baseball
Sunday
UHV vs. St. Thomas, 12 p.m.
UHV vs. St. Thomas, after game 1
Friday
UHV vs. Wiley College, 3 p.m.
Saturday
UHV vs. Wiley College, 12 p.m.
UHV vs. Wiley College, after game 1
Golf
Sunday
UHV men & women at Claud Jacobs Invitational
Monday
UHV men & women at Claud Jacobs Invitational
Victoria College
Mens Basketball
Wednesday
VC vs. Coastal Bend College, 7:30 p.m.
