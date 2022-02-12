UHV

Softball

Tuesday

UHV vs. Dallas Christian College, 1 p.m.

UHV vs. Dallas Christian College, after game 1.

Friday

UHV at Texas Southern, 2 p.m.

UHV at Texas Southern, after game 1

Baseball

Sunday

UHV vs. St. Thomas, 12 p.m.

UHV vs. St. Thomas, after game 1

Friday

UHV vs. Wiley College, 3 p.m.

Saturday

UHV vs. Wiley College, 12 p.m.

UHV vs. Wiley College, after game 1

Golf

Sunday

UHV men & women at Claud Jacobs Invitational

Monday

UHV men & women at Claud Jacobs Invitational

Victoria College

Mens Basketball

Wednesday

VC vs. Coastal Bend College, 7:30 p.m.

