UHV
Baseball
Saturday
- UHV vs. Southwestern Christian University, 3 p.m., Game One
- UHV vs. Southwestern Christian University, TBA, Game Two
Sunday
- UHV vs. Southwestern Christian University, 12 p.m.
Softball
Friday
- UHV vs. Tabor College, 10 a.m., Allen
- UHV vs. RV Arizona Christian, 12:30 p.m., Allen
- UHV vs. York College, 5:30 p.m., Allen
Saturday
- UHV vs. Oklahoma City University, 10 a.m., Allen
- UHV vs. Central Methodist College, 12:30 p.m., Allen
Soccer
Saturday
- UHV girls vs. Wayland Baptist University, 1 p.m.
- UHV boys vs. Wayland Baptist University, 3:30 p.m.
Victoria College
Men's Basketball
Wednesday
- Victoria College at Panola College, 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria College at Navarro College, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday
- Victoria College vs. Costal Bend College, 6 p.m.
