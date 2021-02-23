UHV Baseball
Thursday
- UHV at Wharton County Junior College, 1 p.m.
- UHV at Wharton County Junior College, Game 2
Softball
Wednesday
- UHV vs. St. Mary’s University, 3 p.m.
- UHV vs. St. Mary’s University, Game 2
Friday
- UHV at Houston Baptist University, 2 p.m.
- UHV at Houston Baptist University, Game 2
Soccer
Wednesday
- UHV men at McMurry University, 2 p.m.
Thursday
- UHV women at Paul Quinn College, 11 a.m.
Saturday
- UHV women at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, 11 a.m.
- UHV men at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, 1:30 p.m.
Victoria College Basketball
Wednesday
Victoria College vs. Kilgore College, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.