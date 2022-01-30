UHV
Baseball
Friday
- UHV vs. Loyola University, 2 p.m.
- UHV vs. Loyola University, after Game 2
Saturday
- UHV vs. Loyola University, noon
- UHV vs. Loyola University, after Game 2
Softball
Friday
- UHV vs. Friends University, 11:15 a.m., OLLU Tournament
- UHV vs. Bellevue University, 1:30 p.m., OLLU Tournament
Saturday
- UHV vs. Bellevue University, 9 a.m., OLLU Tournament
- UHV vs. Friends University, 11:15 a.m., OLLU Tournament
Victoria College
Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
- Victoria College at Lee College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Victoria College vs. Blinn College, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.