UHV
Baseball
Friday
- UHV at RV Our Lady of the Lake University, 1 p.m.
- UHV at RV Our Lady of the Lake University, Game 2
Saturday
- UHV at RV Our Lady of the Lake University, 1 p.m.
- UHV at RV Our Lady of the Lake University, Game 2
Softball
Tuesday
- UHV at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 3 p.m.
- UHV at Mary Hardin-Baylor, Game 2
Friday
- UHV vs. Texas A&M University San Antonio, 2 p.m.
- UHV vs. Texas A&M University San Antonio, Game 2
Saturday
- UHV vs. Texas A&M University-San Antonio, noon
Soccer
Tuesday
- UHV women at Oklahoma City University, 11 a.m.
- UHV men at Oklahoma City University, 3 p.m.
Thursday
- UHV women vs. University of the South, 11 a.m.
- UHV men vs. University of the South, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Tuesday
- UHV men at Pinehurst Invitational, TBA
Saturday
- UHV women at Bellevue Spring Break Classic, 8 a.m.
Victoria College
Men's Basketball
Wednesday
- Victoria College at Lamar State College - Port Arthur, 4 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria College vs. Tyler Junior College, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Wednesday
- Victoria College vs. Wharton County Junior College, noon
Thursday
- Victoria College at Blinn College, 2 p.m.
- Victoria College at Blinn College, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria College at Ranger College, 4 p.m.
