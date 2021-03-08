Scoreboard logo

UHV

Baseball

Friday

  • UHV at RV Our Lady of the Lake University, 1 p.m.
  • UHV at RV Our Lady of the Lake University, Game 2

Saturday

  • UHV at RV Our Lady of the Lake University, 1 p.m.
  • UHV at RV Our Lady of the Lake University, Game 2

Softball

Tuesday

  • UHV at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 3 p.m.
  • UHV at Mary Hardin-Baylor, Game 2

Friday

  • UHV vs. Texas A&M University San Antonio, 2 p.m.
  • UHV vs. Texas A&M University San Antonio, Game 2

Saturday

  • UHV vs. Texas A&M University-San Antonio, noon

Soccer

Tuesday

  • UHV women at Oklahoma City University, 11 a.m.
  • UHV men at Oklahoma City University, 3 p.m.

Thursday

  • UHV women vs. University of the South, 11 a.m.
  • UHV men vs. University of the South, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Tuesday

  • UHV men at Pinehurst Invitational, TBA

Saturday

  • UHV women at Bellevue Spring Break Classic, 8 a.m.

Victoria College

Men's Basketball

Wednesday

  • Victoria College at Lamar State College - Port Arthur, 4 p.m.

Saturday

  • Victoria College vs. Tyler Junior College, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Wednesday

  • Victoria College vs. Wharton County Junior College, noon

Thursday

  • Victoria College at Blinn College, 2 p.m.
  • Victoria College at Blinn College, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria College at Ranger College, 4 p.m.

