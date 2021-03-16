UHV
Baseball
Wednesday
UHV vs. St. Edward's, 6 p.m.
Friday
- UHV at LSU - Alexandria, 4 p.m.
- UHV at LSU - Alexandria, TBA
Saturday
- UHV at LSU - Alexandria, noon
- UHV at LSU - Alexandria, TBA
Soccer
Thursday
- UHV women at LSU - Shreveport, noon
- UHV men at LSU - Shreveport, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV women at LSU - Alexandria, noon
- UHV men at LSU - Alexandria, 2:30 p.m.
Victoria College
Men's Basketball
Wednesday
- Victoria College vs. Coastal Bend College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria College at Trinity Valley Community College, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Wednesday
- Victoria College vs. Coastal Bend College, 5 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria College at Trinity Valley Community College, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria College at Trinity Valley Community College, noon
