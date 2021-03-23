UHV Baseball
Friday
- UHV at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, 1 p.m.
- UHV at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, TBA
Saturday
- UHV at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, noon
- UHV at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, TBA
Softball
Wednesday
- UHV vs. LSU-Alexandria, 1 p.m.
Friday
- UHV at Jarvis Christian College, 3 p.m.
- UHV at Jarvis Christian College, TBA
Saturday
- UHV at Jarvis Christian College, noon
Soccer
Saturday
- UHV women at Our Lady of the Lake University, noon
- UHV men at Our Lady of the Lake University, 2:30 p.m.
Victoria College Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
- Victoria College at Bossier Parish Community College, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria College vs. Panola College, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Thursday
Victoria College vs. Tyler Junior College, 4 p.m.
