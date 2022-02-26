UHV
Baseball
Friday
- UHV at Univ. of the Southwest, 1 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV at Univ. of the Southwest, 1 p.m.
- UHV at Univ. of the Southwest, after game 1
Softball
Friday
- UHV vs. TBA, Gulf Coast Classic
Saturday
- UHV vs. TBA, Gulf Coast Classic
Sunday
- UHV vs. TBA, Gulf Coast Classic
Womens Golf
Monday
- UHV at Tyler Juco Invite
Tuesday
- UHV at Tyler Juco Invite
