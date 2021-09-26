UHV
Golf
Monday
- UHV men at Tyler JC Fall Classic, Day 1, 8 a.m.
- UHV women at Tyler JC Fall Classic, Day 1, 8 a.m.
Tuesday
- UHV men at Tyler JC Fall Classic, Final Day, 8 a.m.
- UHV women at Tyler JC Fall Classic, Final Day, 8 a.m.
Soccer
Thursday
- UHV women at LSU-Shreveport, TBA
- UHV men at LSU-Shreveport, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV women at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 1 p.m.
- UHV men at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 3:30 p.m.
Victoria College
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria College vs. Tyler Junior College, 6 p.m.
Friday
Victoria College vs. Trinity Valley Community College, 6 p.m.
