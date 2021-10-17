UHV Golf
Monday
- UHV men at UHV Fall Classic Day 1, 8 a.m.
- UHV women at UHV Fall Classic Day 1, 8 a.m.
Tuesday
- UHV men at UHV Fall Classic Final Day, 8 a.m.
- UHV women at UHV Fall Classic Final Day, 8 a.m.
Soccer
Thursday
- UHV women at Our Lady of the Lake, 1 p.m.
- UVH men at Our Lady of the Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV women vs. Texas A&M-San Antonio, 1 p.m.
- UHV men at Texas A&M-San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.
Victoria College Volleyball
Tuesday
Victoria College vs. Panola College, 6 p.m.
