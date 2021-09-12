UHV
Soccer
Thursday
- UHV women at Southwestern Christian, 1 p.m.
- UHV men at Southwestern Christian, 3 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV women at USOA, 5 p.m.
- UHV men at USOA, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria College
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria College at Coastal Bend College, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria College at Panola College, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria College vs. College of DuPage, 3 p.m., Brenham
Saturday
- Victoria College vs. Cisco College, 9 a.m., Blinn
- Victoria College vs. Coastal Bend College, 3 p.m., Brenham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.