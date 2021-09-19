UHV
Golf
Monday
- UHV men at McLennan Waco River Classic, Day 1, 8 a.m.
Tuesday
- UHV men at McLennan Waco River Classic, Final Day, 8 a.m.
Soccer
Thursday
- UHV women vs. LSU-Alexandria, 1 p.m.
- UHV men vs. LSU-Alexandria, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
- UHV women vs. Louisiana College, 1 p.m.
- UHV men vs. Louisiana College, 3:30 p.m.
Victoria College
Volleyball
Friday
Victoria College vs. Lee College, 6 p.m.
