Week of Sept. 4
UHV
Soccer
Wednesday
UHV women at Concordia University Texas, 2 p.m.
Friday
- UHV women vs. Texas Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
- UHV men vs. Texas Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.
Victoria College
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria College at Trinity Valley Community College, 6 p.m.
- Thursday
- Victoria College vs. Wharton County Junior College, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria College vs. Temple College, 10 a.m., Brenham
- Victoria College vs. Western Texas College, 2:30 p.m., Brenham
Saturday
- Victoria College at Clarendon College, 10 a.m.
- Victoria College vs. New Mexico Junior College, 3:30 p.m., Brenham
