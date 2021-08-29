Scoreboard logo

Week of Sept. 4

UHV

Soccer

Wednesday

UHV women at Concordia University Texas, 2 p.m.

Friday

  • UHV women vs. Texas Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
  • UHV men vs. Texas Wesleyan, 3:30 p.m.

Victoria College

Volleyball

Tuesday

  • Victoria College at Trinity Valley Community College, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday
  • Victoria College vs. Wharton County Junior College, 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria College vs. Temple College, 10 a.m., Brenham
  • Victoria College vs. Western Texas College, 2:30 p.m., Brenham

Saturday

  • Victoria College at Clarendon College, 10 a.m.
  • Victoria College vs. New Mexico Junior College, 3:30 p.m., Brenham

