SMITHVILLE — Columbus built a three-touchdown halftime lead and went on to a 38-22 Class 3A, Division I regional playoff win over the Bulldogs on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Columbus improved to 11-2 with its second win of the season over District 12 foe Yoakum, which finished the season at 9-3.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime before holding off the Bulldogs in the second half.
Kion Hurd paced Columbus by rushing 25 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Yoakum quarterback Blake Gordon completed 9 of 17 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
But the Bulldogs were held to 91 yards rushing.
Yoakum's Jayden Jones had three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown, and led the defense with 11 tackles.
Columbus will face District 12 foe Hallettsville in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.