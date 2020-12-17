ARLINGTON — Doug Brooks was willing to do anything he could to bring Shiner its third state championship.
So Brooks did a little bit of everything in the Comanches’ 42-20 Class 2A, Division I state final win over Post before a crowd of 6,555 on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
“Making plays gives the team a boost,” Brooks said. “I feel like when I’m on the field, I guess you could say my feelings help with everyone else’s feelings. If I just keep my head up and help with my play, everyone else will follow.”
Brooks, a junior, contributed on offense, defense and special teams, as Shiner (14-0) pulled away in the second half.
“We tell Doug quite often we’re glad he’s on our team,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “He’s a force wherever you put him on the field, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams. He’s a great football player and a very smart football player.
“He studies a lot of film and you can’t teach that to a kid. That’s something they have in their heart and it means a lot to them and it’s important to him. He puts a lot of pride into his work between the weight room and the classroom and that’s what makes him such a special kid.”
Shiner's Doug Brooks, left, and Tyler Bishop, right, carry their teammate Hunter Nevlud, middle, to the field so he can play during the final minute of the game during Thursday's Class 2A, Division I state final game against Post at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Brooks got Shiner on the scoreboard when he ripped the ball out of the hands of Post quarterback Slayden Pittman and returned it 19 yards to the 1-yard line before handing it to teammate Max Machacek, who scored the touchdown.
“On film they held the ball loose a lot,” Brooks said. “At the beginning of the year, I told the D-line and the O-line if I get the chance, I’m going to get you all a touchdown and I just took my opportunity.”
Brooks had four tackles, returned a punt 20 yards, and carried the ball six times for 65 yards.
Doug Brooks was selected as the game’s defensive MVP and his brother, Dalton Brooks, a sophomore, was the offensive MVP.
Dalton Brooks carried six times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
“It means a lot,” Dalton Brooks said. “We came in here and weren’t going to let the team lose. When things get rough, we came together and came back out the second half and the defense started making stops. We made a bit more plays than other people.”
The Antelopes (15-1) were able to hang with Shiner in the first half and went to the locker room trailing 21-20, despite losing Pittman, the starting quarterback, to an injury in the first half.
“It’s kind of tough at our level once Slayden was hurt,” said Post coach Michael Pittman, Slayden’s father. “It was like 85 %t of our offense was out the window. We had to be very basic. There weren’t a whole lot of options. They adapted and kept fighting, but it handcuffed us as the amount of different things we could do.”
Post used a zone-read attack and hurt the Comanches with some big plays.
“We kind of tried to adjust on the run out there with some things we’ve done in the past,” Boedeker said. “Our angles were not very good, and our tackling was not very good. The kids knew that when they came in at halftime.
“We put a few wrinkles in here and there and moved some kids around in some spots. We tried to attack a little bit more and not play so cautious. I thought once we got a little bit more aggressive — that’s the way these kids are used to playing — we did a better job in the second half.”
Doug Brooks gave Shiner some cushion when he blocked a punt on Post’s first possession of the third quarter and recovered it just before it went out of the end zone.
“They’re definitely two special kids,” Boedeker said of the Brooks brothers. “They’re not only great athletes, they’re great students, great people and come from a great family. They’re very humble They mean a whole lot to the team because they’re game changers.”
Shiner also hurt Post with its passing game. Quarterback Tyler Palmer completed 4 of 5 passes for 121 yards and a 28-yard touchdown to tight end Michael Williams.
“They were giving us a little trouble running the ball sometimes,” Palmer said. “When we got in a passing situation, I just looked for the open guy and hit them.”
The Comanches began the season ranked No. 1 and a team with 21 seniors let nothing stand, including the COVID-19 pandemic, in the way of finishing on top.
“It;s an awesome feeling to see the look on the faces of these kids to realize they accomplished a goal they set out to do when we got the OK to start our strength and conditioning,” Boedeker said. “They didn’t skip a beat. They were determined and it was a very special group to work with week to week. They took care of all the little details to get to this point and they finished it off the best way they can finish it off.”
