SHINER — Ryan Peterson has pitched in a number of big games during his Shiner career.
As a result, Peterson carried a quiet confidence into the Comanches’ District 29-2A showdown against Flatonia.
“We’ve had the experience before,” Peterson said. “We go out there and treat it like every other game and try to keep it simple and don’t let the hype get to you.”
Peterson overcame a shaky start and led No. 1 Shiner (15-3, 6-0) to an 11-1 win over the Bulldogs (9-3, 4-1) in a game stopped in the bottom of the fifth because of the 10-run mercy rule Friday night at Green-Dickson Park.
Peterson yielded three hits and two walks, but struck out 13 and allowed only two runners past first base in the final four innings.
“They seemed to be amped up for the fastball,” said Peterson, who has signed with Sam Houston State. “I just tried to adjust with my breaking ball and keep them guessing.”
Flatonia took advantage of Shiner’s lone error in the first inning to score on an RBI single by Cameron Bosl.
But the Comanches came back to score four runs in the bottom of the first on two hits — RBI singles by Bryce Nerada and Kaden Boothe.
“I thought our kids did a good job,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “They scored on us in the first inning, and they didn’t panic and came out and answered right away in the bottom of first, which ended up being huge because there were a lot of zeroes being put up by both teams on the scoreboard between that first inning and the last inning.”
Flatonia starter Titan Targac, a Texas A&M commit, struck out the side in the first inning and had only one ball hit out of the infield, but was hurt by three walks, a hit batter and an error.
“I think it was nerves and being amped at the beginning, and I think Peterson was too,” said Flatonia head coach Rodney Stryk. “He was a little shaky. We got a run early and then he walked a guy and then he hung a cleanup on a 1-2 pitch and hit a guy, and from there it turned into a 40-pitch inning.”
Neither team scored from the second to the fourth inning, which included a 20-minute delay when the lights went out.
“Your mind starts thinking if we can’t finish, what to do we have to do now,” Boedeker said. “Your thoughts start going to how are you going to manage the game, especially since your pitcher has thrown that many pitches.”
Peterson returned after the delay and had seven of his strikeouts.
“We anticipated a low-scoring game,” Peterson said. “But we had the bases loaded early and took advantage of that and kept momentum going.”
The Shiner offense broke out in the fifth with four hits, including a two-run triple by Carson Schuette and a two-run single by Peterson.
“We just wanted to make sure and use our resources and do what we do best,” said Boothe ,who had two hits. “We put the ball in play and tried to work the walks and do our best to get what we can.”
The teams close out district play April 25 in Flatonia.
“We’re definitely where we should be but I know we have a lot of room for improvement,” Peterson said. “We’re going to keep coming out here every day and working hard.”
District 29-2A
Shiner 11, Flatonia 1
Flatonia 100 00 — 1 3 2
Shiner 400 07 — 11 7 1
Two outs when game-ending run scored
W: Ryan Peterson. L: Titan Targac. Highlights: (F) Cameron Bosl 2-for-3, RBI. (S) Peterson 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 13 K, 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs, SB; Kaden Boothe 2-for-3, R, RBI; Carson Schuette 1-for-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Landon Pohler 1-for-3, RBI; Caleb Lehnert 1-for-3, R. Records: Flatonia 9-3, 4-1; Shiner 15-3, 6-0.