ODEM — Shiner understands what it takes to survive the playoffs.
For the back-to-back defending Class 2A, Division I state champion Comanches, it takes a lot of focus, especially when playing a team they outmatch drastically.
“You’ve gotta come out hungry,” said senior running back/defensive back Dalton Brooks. “It’s just little things. We come out here, practice and bring it into the game. If you just stay consistent in practice, you stay consistent in the games.”
The Comanches racked up 463 yards of total offense and scored 48 unanswered points to start in a 54-14 win over Santa Maria in Thursday’s bi-district game at Owl Stadium. They advance to face Mason in the area round at a time, date and location to be determined later.
Shiner (9-2) scored on five of six offensive possessions in the first half, plus an interception return for a touchdown by Brooks, to take a 42-0 lead into halftime.
The Comanches ran 15 plays in the first half, and six came on the final drive of the half for them.
“It was a really good start by our offense and that’s what we wanted to come out of the locker room. We talked about it all week,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “You have to come in and every play is the most important play of the year.”
Brooks, a Texas A&M commit, carried the ball five times for 197 yards and three touchdowns against the Cougars (7-4).
Shiner opened the game efficiently with Brooks carrying the ball three times and capping the game’s opening drive with a 16-yard touchdown run.
He added touchdown runs of 71 and 74 yards in the second quarter. Shiner quarterback Ryan Peterson cleared the way as his lead blocker on one of them.
“It’s fun,” Brooks said of Peterson serving as the lead blocker. “It’s either gonna be a touchdown or I may mess it up because I know if any DB gets in front of him, he’s most likely gonna win.”
Peterson completed three of his eight pass attempts for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
The senior Sam Houston State University baseball signee completed similar routes for touchdowns of 43 and 49 yards to Kyle Muehlstein and Keenan Hailey, respectively, on consecutive offensive possessions.
“We know we’re better than them,” Peterson said, “and we should win. We can practice a little more stuff. We’ve got to get all our plays right and do whatever we need to do.”
Brooks’ defensive touchdown was one of four turnovers created by the Comanche defense, all of which were interceptions. Peterson, Carson Schuette and Jordan Harrison each intercepted Santa Maria in addition to Brooks.
Shiner scored on three of the four interceptions.
“Getting the ball back, that’s the main thing,” Brooks said. “When you’re in a big game, you need to get the ball back. Getting turnovers sets that up for you.”
Shiner held Santa Maria to 271 yards of total offense in the second half, 194 of which came in the second half against the Comanches’ reserves.
“We take a bunch of pride in (defense),” said senior defensive end Jacob Werner. “That’s just the way Shiner Comanches play defense. We just go out there and play lights out.”