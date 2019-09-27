REFUGIO – Refugio had never beaten Mart, and the chance of ending the streak seemed highly unlikely Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The Panthers took a 28-6 lead with 6:02 left in the second quarter and appeared to have the Bobcats on the ropes.
But Refugio wasn’t going to let the sour taste of losses to Mart the last two years determine this season’s fate.
“It was just the whole team keeping our heads up,” said senior Ysidro Mascorro. “We all kept on saying one play could make the difference – one play, one stop. One thing could just change the whole game. Sure enough, it happened.”
Mascorro couldn't think of a decisive play, but he did have a word to describe how Refugio rallied for a 48-40 win – its first win over Mart in four tries.
“Heart,” he said. “Heart – just heart.”
The Bobcats and Panthers have combined for 11 state championships and numerous state final appearances.
Refugio (5-0) came into the game ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll.
But the Bobcats had lost their three previous games against the Panthers (2-3), who were ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division II state poll.
Mart defeated Refugio in the 2017 Division II state final before putting a 41-8 licking on them last season.
“I’ve been telling everybody this is the best-character group of kids I’ve had,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “They do everything right. They’ve got great heart and great discipline. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team that could come back against a Mart team.
“Mart’s not going to give you anything,” he continued. “It’s 28-6 and our heads are spinning. Our kids bounced back, and to me that speaks volumes about our kids – their resiliency and the character they have. I’m so proud of them.”
Refugio hurt itself early with fumbles and penalties but never gave up hope.
“We handled adversity pretty well,” said Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa. “We adjusted a few things in the locker room and came back and did what we did. My teammates did their jobs. I’m proud of them for everything they did. They came out and were tough and did what they had to do.”
Refugio took the opening kickoff and scored on the first of Mascorro’s four touchdown runs.
But Mart scored the next four touchdowns behind the running of Texas Tech commit Roddrell Freeman, who rushed 22 times for 209 yards and four touchdowns.
“Early on they had that punch,” Mascorro said. “They had a punch early on. And he’s Roddrell Freeman for a reason. That kid is a baller.”
The Bobcats were able to cut the deficit to 28-20 by halftime and could sense the momentum starting to shift.
“It took us a little bit to figure out what we could do,” Herring said. “We had a pretty wide game plan for my liking. We knew they were going to be real good up front and they were going to be real athletic.
“Most of the time you can pick your poison. These guys were good at stopping the pass. Our game tonight was our little quick screens. That’s what saved us. That’s what turned the game around, was our little RPOs. We were just throwing it out there and trying to get 4 yards and keep the chains moving. Next thing you know, they widened out and Austin was able to bust a run on them.”
Ochoa rushed 11 times for 117 yards and one touchdown, Mascorro had 11 carries for 112 yards and Naaji Gadsden added eight carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
“I would have never thought that we score 40 points against Refugio and get beat,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “That’s how good they are, especially on defense. They do so many things on offense. We’re clawing and fighting and doing everything we can do.”
Refugio forced a punt on three of Mart’s five possessions in the second half and took the lead for good at 41-40 on Ochoa’s 2-yard run and Jordy Martinez’s extra point with 1:01 left in the third quarter.
“We just made adjustments and started containing the outside and did what we needed to do,” said Refugio defensive tackle Nathan Meza, who had two sacks. “They just started getting tired. We just kept driving and doing what we had to do to get through it.”
Refugio got some breathing room on Gadsden’s 54-yard touchdown run with 5:28 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got three losses to three pretty good teams, so I think we’re going to be fine,” Hoffman said. “We’re playing some schools our size now. Refugio …They earned it tonight. We had them down and on the ropes, and they came out swinging and came back and beat us.”
The Bobcats beat Mart for the first time, but they know it was just a step toward what they wants to accomplish.
“This makes us better as a team,” Mascorro said. “The whole time coming in, win or lose, we just wanted to get better. That’s what the coaches were saying. We want to be a better team after this game. We want go home and say we got better.”
Herring believes his team improved but still has work ahead.
“I’m real happy for the community and the kids,” he said. “I told the kids before the game, 'If we win, it doesn’t define us, and if we lose, it doesn’t define us.'
“In the big scheme of things you know what our goal is, and that’s to be state champs, and we’re going to have to go through Shiner and Mason and all those water moccasins. This was just a measuring stick of what we needed to work on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.