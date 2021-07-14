Michael Comer isn’t new to the Victoria West system.
Comer has been coaching with the Warriors since 2018, working mostly with the offensive line.
But this year, Comer will take on a new role, as the team’s offensive coordinator.
“It’s what I’ve been working for,” Comer said. “I’m excited, this is something my dad did for the majority of his career and it’s something I’ve seen done really well by the guys who came before me. I’ve had an opportunity to have really good leadership in front of me and I just want to emulate that and be successful for these kids.”
Comer takes over as offensive coordinator after Gage Perry left to become the head football coach at Robstown this spring. He is the fourth offensive coordinator for the school in four years.
The difference this year will be that Comer will stick with the same offense that Perry installed, hoping to bring consistency.
“We changed our whole offense last season, and I just want to go back at it with the same things and the same system,” Comer said. “I’m somebody that understands it pretty well and I just want to build on this offense going forward. Doing that will allow the kids to develop on things and get more advanced. You only have so much time with these kids and it’s important to make the most of it.”
West head coach Courtney Boyce is excited with the hire and said that Comer is deserving of the opportunity.
“We interviewed quite a few candidates, and he was the best one, it just happens to be that it came internally,” Boyce said. “Comer came to us with a good base and has grown and had that maturation since he’s been here. He has a great relationship with the kids and the students in general and his football knowledge is top notch.”
Comer said that the time he has spent at West has helped prepare him for the promotion.
“Boyce is a great mentor and is someone who wants everyone on staff to be the best that they can be,” Comer said. “He challenges you and puts pressure on you to get better. It’s been a great environment, and a place where you can learn something everyday that you’re out here.”
West averaged over 45 points per game and over 200 passing yards per game last season en route to the Class 5A, Division I regional semifinals. Comer’s mission is to keep things going.
“It’s all about spreading the field and getting our athletes the ball in space,” Comer said. “We establish the run game and create space and then throw it where they aren’t once they have to crowd the box. You just have to make sure to get every athlete involved.”
