The football season continues for Victoria West, as the Warriors play Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in a Class 5A, Division I regional game Saturday. But the season has ended for Class 4A-1A and TAPPS teams. Shiner and Shiner St. Paul won state championships and Hallettsville advanced to the state final. Following are some of the season’s top games.
Hallettsville 61, Lorena 48
Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks carried 27 times for a school-record 501 yards and nine touchdowns in the Brahmas’ Class 3A, Division I quarterfinal win. Brooks averaged over 18 yards per carry and scored on runs of 3, 69, 25, 1, 6, 36, 29, 46 yards and 52 yards.
Calhoun 77, Corpus Christi Miller 76
Calhoun quarterback Jarius Stewart carried 19 times for 245 yards, including touchdown runs of 54, 5, 70, 37, 1 and 4 yards in the District 15-4A, Division I win. He also had 12 tackles and broke up three passes. The game wasn’t decided until the Sandcrabs stopped a two-point conversion attempt with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Stewart was named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Class 4A Player of the Week for his performance.
Hallettsville 23, Columbus 21
Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks outdueled Columbus’ Kion Hurd, rushing 26 times for 192 yards and a touchdown and returning a fourth-quarter punt 46 yards for a touchdown in the Class 3A, Division I quarterfinal win. The Brahmas advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1976. Hallettsville avenged a 45-25 quarterfinal loss last season when Columbus missed a field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter. The Brahmas also defeated the Cardinals 45-14 in District 12-3A play. It was the teams’ fourth meeting in two years.
Industrial 45, Blanco 42
Industrial’s Rider Ulloa kicked a 34-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Cobras to a Class 3A, Division I area playoff win and make it back-to-back trips to the third round. Industrial’s Matthew Davis passed for 185 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 143 yards and one touchdown.
Yoakum 37, East Chambers 35
The Bulldogs trailed 35-20 heading into the fourth quarter of their Class 3A, Division I area playoff. But the Bulldogs rallied to tie the game on a 25-yard run by Jayden Jones and a two-point conversion pass from Jones to Luke Adamek. Yoakum scored the decisive points on the ensuing kickoff when the East Chambers returner picked the ball up at the 1-yard line, retreated into the end zone and was tackled for a safety. Jones carried 14 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, and Deandre Enoch-Johnson rushed for 66 yards and three touchdowns.
Shiner 44, Hallettsville 34
Trevor Haynes returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and the Comanches jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Lavaca County teams traded scores for the rest of the game. Shiner rushed for 302 yards and touchdowns by Tyler Palmer, Zane Rhodes and Dalton Brooks. Palmer also threw two touchdown passes. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns and returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown. The Comanches and Brahmas would go on to play in the state final in their respective classifications.
Calhoun 39, El Campo 27
Calhoun and El Campo came into the non-district game ranked in the top 10. The Sandcrabs scored on seven of their eight possessions and were led by fullback Steve Johnson, who rushed 35 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns. El Campo running backs Charles Shorter, Johntre Davis and Rueben Owens combined to rush for 329 yards and four touchdowns.
Shiner 13, East Bernard 7, overtime
The Comanches survived seven turnovers to overcome the Brahmas. Shiner lost five fumbles and had two passes intercepted. Four of the turnovers came in Shiner territory. East Bernard missed two field goals, including one in overtime and had one blocked. The Comanches rushed for 333 yards and scored the winning touchdown on a 10-yard run by Doug Brooks.
Shiner 24, Refugio 13
The No. 1 Comanches and No. 2 Bobcats met in the quarterfinals. Shiner prevailed behind its rushing attack and special teams, and did not commit a turnover. Shiner rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Shiner punter Michael Williams pinned Refugio at its 2 and 1-yard line and kicker Connor Winkenwerder kicked a 25-yard field goal to seal the win. Refugio’s Jordan Kelley had 130 all-purpose yards, including a 54-yard touchdown run.
Shiner 42, Post 20
The Comanches won their third state championship and first since 2004 in their fifth state final appearance. Shiner’s defense produced the first points as Doug Brooks stripped the ball from the Post quarterback and ran to the 1-yard line before handing to lineman Max Machacek for the touchdown. Doug Brooks, the defensive MVP, also blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Quarterback Tyler Palmer and running backs Zane Rhodes, Doug Brooks, and Dalton Brooks, the offensive MVP, led the Shiner offense.
Tuscola Jim Ned 29, Hallettsville 28, overtime
The Brahmas were making their first state final appearance and it looked like it would result in a state title when they jumped out to a 21-0 lead. But Jim Ned rallied and won on a two-point conversion pass in overtime. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks wrapped up his high school career by being named the game’s offensive MVP. Brooks, who has signed with Texas, set a Class 3A state final record by rushing for 299 yards and became only the second player in Texas high school football history with 60 or more rushing touchdowns in a season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.