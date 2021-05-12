Braden Luedeker has had to compete all spring.
Victoria West has had a quarterback battle on its hands all spring and that took center stage on Wednesday during the Warriors spring game at Memorial Stadium.
“It was a great spring game,” Luedeker said. “Everyone came out here and competed and just gave it their all. I saw kids come out and no matter who they were up against, you could see that dog in them. Everybody wanted to be on the field.”
Luedeker ended the game with three touchdown passes, including passes of 70 and 30 yards for Victoria West’s white team, but his counterpart on the Grey Team, Jeremiah Baldwin, also had a strong day, throwing for two touchdowns and running in another in the White Team’s 40-33 victory while D’Andre Fillmore also took snaps at the position.
“All three of those guys have looked really good,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “They each have their strengths and they’ve really improved with the snaps they’ve taken there.”
The competition for the quarterback spot will continue throughout the summer, but that isn’t the only position that West has people competing for spots, as Boyce liked what he saw from his players on Wednesday.
The team knew what they had in junior wide receiver and running back Dion Green and D’Andre Fillmore, but the team saw others step up to show they could be called upon.
“Our guys on the outside really showed up today, Darrian Lacy, Patrick Cates, Connor Williams and Camden Repper all made some big tough catches,” Boyce said. “And on the defensive side guys have really grown up, Cates, Lacy and Fillmore have really showed up in the secondary and the linebackers were the most improved group of anyone. They came downhill, they reacted well and both the defensive and offensive line fought really hard.”
Lacy had two touchdown catches on the day, including one of 70 yards, while both Cates and Williams had one touchdown catch, Cates on a 10-yard fade route and Williams on a 65-yard go route where he burned the defender.
“It felt like I was back out on the track running in the 400,” Williams said. “It felt great to get past a guy, and especially to haul in the catch. I’ve had some struggles with catching, so to come out and do that in front of the fans and my coaches, so it was nice to prove to myself that I can catch those.”
Williams had not had much time with the team during spring practice as he was preparing to run in the state track meet, but he made the most of his opportunity in the spring game.
“I just tried to keep myself fresh even though I wasn’t really doing too much football stuff,” Williams said. “I just tossed the ball around and played catch with my dad, I tried to catch up as much as I could during our football period in school, made sure to work on my route running. I just tried to work on my craft.”
Boyce was also impressed by the performance of junior running back Kibreante Williams.
“He has kind of branched out and it’s kind of been outside of his comfort zone,” Boyce said. “He’s made himself available to the team and allowed us to put him in roles where we need him. When you have guys like that on the team who will fill whatever hole is needed, whether it’s at running back or receiver or linebacker, it only makes you better and I’m very proud of him for what he’s done this spring.”
The scrimmage afforded the opportunity for every player to get back in a competitive atmosphere, and even though Luedeker came out on the losing side, he knew everyone came out better players.
“It felt amazing just to get out here and have a game like this,” Luedeker said. “The energy was great from both teams. Even though the white team lost, I don’t see it as a loss. Everyone progressed and we all got a lot better heading into summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.