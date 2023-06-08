AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Connor Schulman advanced to the finals in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Schulman, a Rice Consolidated graduate, had a personal-best time of 13.33 seconds Wednesday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Schulman won his heat and finished with the second-best overall time.
Schulman bettered his previous best by one tenth of a second and has lowered his wind-legal best by almost a quarter of a second in the past month. He is now the No. 2 performer in Texas A&M history.
The finals in the 110-meter hurdles are scheduled for 6:42 p.m. Friday.
Stephen F. Austin’s Izac Canchola finished 23rd in the javelin throw.
Canchola, a Refugio graduate, had a throw of 62.12 meters or 203 feet, 10 inches.