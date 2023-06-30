Two brand new running tracks will soon be completed at the campuses of Victoria East and West.
Hellas Construction, which installed the turf field at Memorial Stadium, is taking on both projects, which began at the end of the school year in May.
East’s track is expected to be completed in mid-July, while West’s is estimated for late July.
The previous tracks, located behind the schools, had been in use since both opened in 2010.
After over 13 years of wear and tear on the running surfaces, VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt and the rest of the district knew it was time for an upgrade.
“The lifetime of the surface of a track is generally about 10 years," Gantt said. “It was time for them to be replaced and the district does a great job of trying to keep up on the wear and tear of our stuff.”
Not only will the athletes at East and West benefit, but the community members that used the old tracks when school wasn't in session will as well.
"That track is used every single day, literally 365 days a year. There's people on that track from community walkers to runners to our track athletes, our football teams, our basketball teams," Gantt said. "It's big, not only for the district, but for the community."