Cuero will have a new athletic director and head football coach, pending approval of the board of trustees on Thursday night, according to Superintendent Micah Dyer.
Jack Alvarez has resigned as the head coach at Class 6A Copperas Cove to accept the Cuero position.
Alvarez will replace Travis Reeve, who resigned in January to become the head football coach at New Caney.
Alvarez has 22 years of coaching experience, including the past two at Copperas Cove.
Alvarez went 10-11 at Copperas Cove, but has an overall record of 175-85.
He led Ennis to the 2014 Class 5A, Division II state championship.
Alvarez has also coached at Kirbyville and West Sabine.
He led Kirbyville to the state final in 2008 and 2009.
Cuero went 3-7 last season and missed the playoffs after winning Class 4A, Division II state championship in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.