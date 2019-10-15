UHV goalkeeper Gian Marco Cordoba earned his second Red River Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honor Tuesday.
Cordoba earned the award for his play during the week of Oct. 7-13.
The junior recorded two more wins in goal with one clean sheet to help the Jaguars improve to 13-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in conference play.
He registered a 1-0 shutout of the University of the Southwest (N.M.) and then helped key a 3-1 win over Huston-Tillotson. He finished with five saves on the week.
For the season, he has recorded 29 saves with eight shutouts, while allowing just six goals.
LSU-Shreveport’s Chris Eduardo was named the Offensive Player of the Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.