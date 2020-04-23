The Victoria Country Club and the Club at Colony Creek will reopen all golf operations Friday, the clubs announced Thursday.
The announcement came after Victoria County officials deemed businesses essential, including golf courses.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s previous executive order, which include gyms, barber shops, bars and dine-in restaurants, are still considered non-essential.
The golf shops, driving ranges and putting greens will reopen. Carts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis due to the single cart rider rule.
Both clubs will continue to practice social distancing while workers will clean golf carts and equipment with sanitizers.
NOTE: Riverside Golf Course, which is owned by the city, has been closed since March 21.c
