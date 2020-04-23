First round of the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament
Buy Now

From left, Nico Villarreal, May Villarreal, Roland Barrera and Kevin Pilard participate in the Bluebonnet Golf Tournament at the Victoria Country Club.

 Advocate File Photo

The Victoria Country Club and the Club at Colony Creek will reopen all golf operations Friday, the clubs announced Thursday. 

The announcement came after Victoria County officials deemed businesses essential, including golf courses.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s previous executive order, which include gyms, barber shops, bars and dine-in restaurants, are still considered non-essential. 

The golf shops, driving ranges and putting greens will reopen. Carts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis due to the single cart rider rule.

Both clubs will continue to practice social distancing while workers will clean golf carts and equipment with sanitizers. 

NOTE: Riverside Golf Course, which is owned by the city, has been closed since March 21.c 

Rey Castillo is the assistant sports editor for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at rcastillo@vicad.com, 361-574-1240 or on Twitter @reycastillo361.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.