Mike Collins had a memorable welcoming to the Victoria Country Club when he was introduced as the head tennis pro in October 1983.
Unfortunately for Collins, his exit was one he’d like to forget.
Collins was informed Tuesday that he would no longer be the head professional after the club decided to remove its tennis shop.
Collins’ dismissal came after the club’s board of trustees voted on the same day to close the shop and dismiss the 67-year-old tennis professional.
“It’s just sad,” Collins said. “I’ve been a tennis pro all my life, and I don’t know how to feel about it. I’m trying to make the best of it and get my lessons set up.”
Collins, who has taught tennis to players ages 10-16 for the past 35 years in Victoria, said the club only gave him a one-day notice of his separation.
Collins said he has until the end of the month to remove his belongings.
He was making a salary of $15,000 a year, plus revenue earned from lessons.
“I’m feeling let down because they handled it in such an unprofessional manner,” Collins said. “How could you get rid of someone after 35 years and tell them, ‘OK, today is your last day.’”
Victoria Country Club General Manager Claire Hallett said parting ways with Collins did not come easy and that she hopes to see him take advantage of the club’s new tennis policy.
Hallett said tennis pros will be able to use the courts as long as they pay the club 10% of what they charge.
“You don’t do it with a light heart and that’s why the process was so slow,” Hallett said. “He’s a human being and it wasn’t made lightheartedly. There are some courts that are in need of repair. If this is a way for us to build revenue, then we want to continue to make decisions that will benefit our members and provide the best services that we can.”
Collins said he feels removing the tennis shop will hurt players who want to take advantage of the shop’s clothing, balls or anyone who wants to get their racket strung.
“The Country Club has always been the place to get your racket strung, shoes and balls,” he said. “There won’t be a phone number to call anymore. Kids who play tennis always call, asking what they’ll need before they begin school.”
Hallett said the move is strictly a business decision that has the potential to benefit the future of the club.
“The Country Club has decided to expand its tennis program in order for our members to utilize our courts and to broaden the opportunities that are available to our membership using the revenue from the club in the best way possible,” she said. “Through an application, you’ll be able to reserve a court where pros can host clinics and lessons. It offers more talent coming to Victoria so our members can receive lessons.”
Collins is originally from England and came to the United States on a tennis scholarship to Oklahoma State University.
He was ranked No. 1 in the men’s doubles 35 age group with his partner Mike Vogl when they captured the Houston Open championship in 1980.
He was also ranked No. 1 in the United States Professional Teachers Association rankings in 1986.
“It’s hard,” Collins said. “What they’re really taking away is my salary, health insurance and a chunk of money I used to live off.”
