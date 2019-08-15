AUSTIN — Texas receiver Josh Moore has a court date scheduled for Aug. 22.
Moore, a Yoakum graduate, was arrested earlier this month on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to a report in the Austin American-Statesman that cited court documents.
Austin police records show Moore was arrested Aug. 1.
Austin attorney Mark Sampson, who is representing Moore, refused to comment to the newspaper.
Moore has been practicing with the Longhorns and Texas coach Tom Herman told the newspaper he is aware of the situation.
“We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time, but will continue to monitor the legal process,” Herman said. “We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process.”
Moore played in six games last season and caught seven passes for 53 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown reception against Southern Cal before being injured.
Moore played wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back and returned kicks during his senior season at Yoakum.
He had 1,053 all-purpose yards, and returned three kicks and one interception for a touchdown for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 3A, Division I semifinals and finished with a 13-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.