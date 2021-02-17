The chemistry between players is crucial in any sport.
How well the players know each other, how well they communicate, how well they defend and attack, can be the difference between a win and a loss.
For East seniors Joe Aguirre and Jair Sanchez, that chemistry has been there from the start as they are not only teammates on the soccer field but also cousins.
“We’re family,” Aguirre said. “(Jair) moved here his freshman year so we didn’t get to play together cause he was on JV and I was on varsity. Once we got to sophomore year that’s when we got connected and we made a strong bond that was unbreakable.”
Both Aguirre and Sanchez have been playing soccer from a young age.
Aguirre started at four years old, playing for the Victoria Youth Soccer Organization (VYSO), while Sanchez was seven when he started playing in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.
The two have had a knack for scoring goals ever since.
“Whenever my first game was, I was a kid in Mexico and my family took me to play and I scored a hat trick,” Sanchez said. “That was my first memory of playing soccer.”
When the two aren’t practicing at East, they’re hanging out together or working together at Panda Express, but they always find time to push each other.
If they feel they need to step up their games, they will drive out to Memorial Stadium and get in extra training. All for one reason: they want to be the best.
“We just push each other because it doesn’t matter if one of us scores as long as one of us just plays a big factor on the team,” Aguirre said. “He’s one of the big reasons I’ve done pretty good this season because he pushes me to be the best I can be.”
“He wants to be the best and I want to be the best too,” Sanchez said. “We challenge each other to be the best, so that’s why we play well together and make good plays.”
Sanchez has modeled his game after retired Brazilian international Kaka, while Aguirre has looked up to Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo for his skill and tireless work ethic.
Their desire to succeed has transformed them into East’s offensive leaders as the Titans fight for a district championship.
“Every time we play somebody, that’s the two guys they have to watch out for,” said East head coach Josh Chaput. “Something about them, they’re not selfish. They’ll pass the ball up and make someone else have the spotlight. At the end of the day they want to win, they want to win district, they want to go to the playoffs and go as fast as they can. This is their senior year so they’re going all out.”
East has outscored its district opponents 20-2 and sits atop District 29-5A with a 6-0 record.
The Titans had a marquee matchup with Flour Bluff scheduled for last Friday — the Hornets are in second place in District 29-5A — but the winter freeze has stalled all athletic competitions throughout the state.
Once conditions are playable again, the Titans know they will have a tough fight to maintain their district lead.
“They have to understand that every time we go out and play we’re going to get everybody’s best game because everybody wants to take down the top dog,” Chaput said.
Aguirre was a freshman on varsity when East last won district in 2018. The Titans finished second in each of the past two seasons, but now they are in the drivers seats.
Aguirre wants to show 2018 wasn’t a fluke by ending his senior year with another title.
“The key is just to trust one another and make a strong connection between each other and believe in ourselves as much as coach believes in us,” Aguirre said. “You’ve got to trust every teammate that you have on the field like they’re your family and that’s what we try to do during practice and also off the pitch.”
