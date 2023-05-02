UHV has won 10 of its final 12 regular season games and is doing just what head coach Lindsey Ortiz expects — playing their best softball in the month of May.

“We’ve talked all year about playing our best ball in May,” Ortiz said. “I think that’s the direction we’re headed and I’m super excited to see what we do.”

The Jaguars ended their season in the best way possible, with a doubleheader sweep over the University of the Southwest that saw two of their players earn RRAC weekly honors.

Now, the Jaguars (25-16, 19-9) are looking towards the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament with high expectations.

The Jags open the tournament, which will be held in San Antonio, on Thursday as the No. 5 seed against No. 4 seed LSU Alexandria (23-21, 16-10) at 12:30 p.m.

The two teams faced off in a doubleheader on April 1 and UHV swept the Generals 2-1 and 9-7.

If the Jaguars are going to make noise in the tournament a lot will be placed on the right arm of Cameron Cowan.

Cowan has been the Jaguars’ ace this season and has been setting records in the circle. In her junior season, Cowan, a Shiner grad, etched her name into UHV record books.

In the team's first win of the doubleheader on April 29 against Southwest, Cowan tied the school record for shutouts in a career with 13 and extended her school record for complete games with 37.

“I just like to take it one game at a time and one batter at a time,” Cowan said. “I’m so focused on each batter that I don’t really notice those type of things until I get in the dugout and everybody else starts saying something.”

Cowan may not be aware of the records she sets in real time, but is highly aware of how well that she and the Jaguars are playing right now.

This season she boasts a record of 15-5 with a 0.88 ERA and in the last 12 games the Jaguars have shut out their opponents five times.

“I feel like we’re on the upswing, but I still don’t think we’ve peaked yet,” Cowan said. “I know that we can still get better, but we’re playing really well right now.”

Cowan is part of a large percentage of the Jaguars' roster that is from the Victoria area.

There are five players that grew up within 60 miles of Victoria. Many of these players grew up playing softball with and against each other.

Now on the same team, that familiarity combined with how tight knit the group is has led to a successful regular season.

“This team, I mean it’s awesome, everybody’s friends and it’s so tight knit this year,” Cowan said. “Everybody has their role and they know their role and everybody’s coming out ready to win.”

That sentiment of this group being special is one that Ortiz shares with Cowan.

“I love this group, some of the cards we’ve been dealt haven’t been the easiest but they've taken everything with a grain of salt and kept on trucking,” Ortiz said. “I believe in kids who are tough that way and I think these ones are, I think that have the potential to go surprise some people at the tournament.”