SAN ANTONIO – Cameron Cowan set UHV's new all-time shutout mark with a 2-0 win over LSU-Alexandria in the opening round of the Red River Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

The Shiner native allowed four hits while striking out seven across seven innings to break the mark set by Lauren Garza (2008-09).

Cowan stranded LSUA's Hayley Fontenot at third base to seal the win after a one-out double in the bottom of seventh inning. UHV stranded nine Generals in the victory.

It was her 16th win of the season and sets up the fifth meeting this season between the Jaguars (26-16) and top-seeded Our Lady of the Lake (43-4) on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

The Saints beat Xavier (La.) 13-0 to open the tournament.

UHV opened the scoring against the Generals (23-22) in the first inning when Lauren Caka's ground ball scored Madysin Leighton.

Alexis Gonzalez's double in the sixth eventually led to Allison Snedeker's RBI single to score Briana Strother, who ran for Gonzalez, for an insurance run.

Gonzalez and Leighton each finished the day 2-for-3.

Kenzie Chambers picked up her 30th and 31st stolen bases in the win.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to Saturday's semifinals while the loser will play in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Friday.