Despite being in a sudden death playoff, Brendon Jelley felt comfortable.
Jelley had finished The Victoria Open at the Victoria Country Club tied with former Oklahoma State University teammate Zach Bauchou, leading to a two-man playoff.
Both Jelley and Bauchou parred three holes before heading back to the par 3 12th hole for the third time on the day.
“I wasn’t stressed playing with Zach,” Jelley said. “We were teammates for a couple years at OSU, and we’re good friends. That helped relax us a little bit, but at the same time, we knew what was at stake and both wanted to win.”
Both players had a chance at long birdie putts; Bauchou missed his before Jelley sunk his birdie to win the tournament and take home $25,000.
“I was talking with my caddie Taylor, and we couldn’t really tell if it was going left or right. So he told me ‘Just hit it firm and straight and see what happens,’ and sure enough it rolled on my line and went in. Thankfully I had Taylor out there to help me read that putt.”
Jelley finished the tournament at 11 under and 4 under for the day.
It was his second professional victory and first of the year.
“It’s a great feeling and a huge sigh of relief,” he said. “I had one other event as a pro and it was a smaller event, not like this. I saw so many of my buddies out here winning, and I wanted to do the same thing. It feels amazing, it’s always fun to win and I know just how hard it is and how much work it takes to get here, so it makes it that much more rewarding.”
Jelley was consistent all week, posting scores of 4 under, 1 under, 2 under and 4 under in the four rounds of the tournament.
“I loved playing this course,” he said. “It was a difficult course, and they converted two of the par 5s to par 4s, so it made it that much more challenging to score. It was just a test of patience all week. I played my game and it worked out.”
Jelley had a top-10 finish three weeks ago on the All Pro Tour and felt his game getting better since being back on tour.
“I thought I was really close at Indian Springs; I just got off to a bad start in the first round,” he said. “I’ve been playing well over the past few weeks and knew I was on the cusp of breaking through, so it was nice this week to put together a good week and have a chance at the end.”
Since the APT has started back up, Jelley has played in three events and is glad that he has the chance to compete again.
“The staff at the ATP is amazing and the tournaments are very well run,” Jelley said. “There’s tons of great players, especially this year with so many tours not being played. You see all these guys looking for somewhere to play, and this is where they’re all going. It’s been awesome the past few weeks and I think it will be the same going forward.”
APT Victoria Open at Victoria Country Club results.
1. Zach Bauchou, Forest, VA, 64-68-72-65-269 -11
1. Brendon Jelley, Tulsa, OK, 66-69-68-66-269 -11
3. Curtis Reed, Castroville, TX, 63-68-72-67-270 -10
3. Toni Hakula, Espoo, Finland, 67-67-64-72-270 -10
5. Greg Eason, Kissimmee, FL, 68-72-63-68-271 -9
5. Brandon Pierce, Covington, LA, 70-67-66-68-271 -9
5. Hernan Borja, Delray Beach, FL, 69-65-68-69-271 -9
8. Blake Trimble, Houston, TX, 72-68-67-66-273 -7
8. Chandler Phillips, Huntsville, TX, 70-70-65-68-273 -7
8. Sam Stevens, Fort Worth, TX, 69-66-68-70-273 -7
8. Nathan Jeansonne, Keithville, LA, 67-67-65-74-273 -7
12. Sebastian Saavedra, Buenos Aires, 70-70-69-65-274 -6
12. Kyle Pritchard, Castroville, TX, 69-70-67-68-274 -6
14. Bryson Nimmer, Mt Pleasant, SC, 73-67-69-66-275 -5
14. Josh Goldenberg, Scarsdale, NY, 69-68-70-68-275 -5
16. Hayden Wood, Edmond, OK, 69-69-71-67-276 -4
16. Michael Perras, Pasadena, TX, 68-72-69-67-276 -4
16. Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, AR, 67-70-68-71-276 -4
19. James Anstiss, Queenstown, New Zealand, 68-72-70-67-277 -3
19. Steven Ihm, Plano, TX, 70-71-69-67-277 -3
19. Albert Pistorius, Calgary, AB, 74-67-66-70-277 -3
19. Jacob Bergeron, Slidell, LA, 64-73-69-71-277 -3
23. Jimmy Gunn, Scottsdale, AZ, 69-69-72-68-278 -2
23. Gregor Main, Danville, CA, 69-71-69-69-278 -2
23. Blake Cannon, Mesa, AZ, 71-68-65-74-278 -2
23. Ryan Baca, Sugar Land, TX, 68-66-69-75-278 -2
23. Grady Brame, Jr, Hammond, LA, 69-72-72-65-278 -2
28. Sam Gillis, San Jacinto, CA, 70-70-69-70-279 -1
28. Conner Godsey, Rogersville, AL, 70-71-69-69-279 -1
28. Jeremy Paul, Scottsdale, AZ, 68-69-70-72-279 -1
28. Michael Mendez, Panama, 66-70-75-68-279 -1
28. Cristobal Del Solar, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 66-74-72-67-279 -1
33. Rob Hudson, Dallas, TX, 67-69-73-71-280 E
33. Pryce Beshoory, Pearland, TX, 70-71-68-71-280 E
33. Austin Bautista, Clearwater, FL, 66-75-67-72-280 E
33. Grant Bennett, Lewisville, TX, 69-70-69-72-280 E
33. Zach Partin, Lewisville, TX, 71-69-71-69-280 E
33. George Toone, Hever, England, 69-72-70-69-280 E
39. Joseph Winslow, Overland Park, KS, 68-72-70-71-281 +1
39. Eric Ricard, Shreveport, LA, 71-69-70-71-281 +1
39. Blaine Hale, Dallas, TX, 72-69-68-72-281 +1
39. Kyle Gaines, Oxford, MI, 71-67-72-71-281 +1
39. Bryden Macpherson, West Palm Beach, FL, 70-70-71-70-281 +1
39. Jeremy Gandon, Fort Worth, TX, 68-69-71-73-281 +1
39. Hayden Springer, Trophy Club, TX, 69-69-73-70-281 +1
39. Sam Love, Trussville, AL, 71-70-70-70-281 +1
39. Nicholas Flanagan, San Antonio, TX, 68-71-73-69-281 +1
39. Michael Weaver, Fresno, CA, 69-72-71-69-281 +1
49. Jeff Berkshire, Scottsdale, AZ, 67-73-70-72-282 +2
49. Kirk Thomas II, Shreveport, LA, 70-71-71-70-282 +2
49. Michael Buttacavoli, Miami Beach, FL, 68-71-74-69-282 +2
52. Miguel Delgado, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 68-70-72-73-283 +3
52. Luis Gagne, Orlando, FL, 70-71-70-72-283 +3
52. Grant Schroeder, Montgomery, TX, 68-72-72-71-283 +3
55. James Ross, The Woodlands, TX, 65-74-71-74-284 +4
55. Jesse Bratz, Colleyville, TX, 68-73-69-74-284 +4
55. Otto Black, Brighton, MI, 74-67-72-71-284 +4
55. Mario Carmona, Houston, TX, 70-71-72-71-284 +4
59. Cory Churchman, Fort Worth, Tx, 68-72-75-70-285 +5
60. Cameron Young, Jupiter, FL, 67-72-70-79-288 +8
61. Austin Fox, Austin, TX, 68-73-74-74-289 +9
62. Andrew Arft, Casselberry, FL, 72-69-73-76-290 +10
