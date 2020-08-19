EDNA – Layton Ressman has thrown more passes in practice than he did during his first two years at Edna.
The Cowboys have moved from the slot-T to the spread offense since Jimmie Mitchell was hired as head coach in January.
“It was a big change going from there and not really knowing how to throw,” said Ressman, a junior. “I knew a little bit, but not much. We’ve gotten better since we started. Catching, throwing to different spots, reading defenses differently is stuff we’ve never done before.”
Ressman is not the only player making adjustments, as Edna prepares for Thursday’s scrimmage against Van Vleck at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Center Brady Davis will not have the quarterback right underneath him. He has been working on making longer snaps, while learning new blocking schemes.
“You’re not trying to just cream them down,” said Davis, a senior. “You’re kind of zone blocking most of the time. It’s a little better. At center, you block back most of the time in the slot-T. Here, you’re trying to work up to the linebacker most of the time so that’s going to be good for me.”
Mitchell knows the transition is not easy for most of the players who have run the slot-T their entire high school career.
“It’s really difficult,” he said. “It’s going to take a year to get that adjustment. We do have some talented kids – they’re young but they’re talented so I think we’re way further ahead than I thought we would be.”
Mitchell and his staff have also installed a different defense.
“It’s new we’re all picking up on it,” said senior Dawson Kallus, who has moved from linebacker to free safety. “It was a big learning experience. There are still things we’ve got to learn, but we’re good.”
Kallus has been impressed by how quickly the younger players have adapted to the changes.
“It’s going to be new,” he said. “It’s a faster game and a harder hitting game. They’ll be all right and be able to handle it good.”
Edna won’t have to wait to get tested, as its non-district schedule includes East Bernard, Bay City, Refugio and Columbus.
“I think our biggest deal is I have very few kids who have played on Friday nights,” Mitchell said. “That’s going to be a new experience for them and it’s going to take some time to get adjusted to that.”
The Cowboys have also had to reconfigure their practice schedule to meet protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It hasn’t been easy at all,” Mitchell said. “There is no map. You’re just trying to stick to your standards and your values in what you try to instill in the kids the best you can.
“You’ve got to be a little more understanding,” he continued. “Each family is dealing with different things. We’ve been real flexible with them and I think that’s helped. Football is important to them so when you tell them to do something, they usually do it.”
NOTES: No fans will be allowed in Cowboy Memorial Stadium for Thursday’s Van Vleck-Edna scrimmage. The scrimmage will be live streamed on Facebook.
