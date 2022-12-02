SAN MARCOS — It’s taken a lot for Edna to get its breakthrough.
But it finally came for the Cowboys after Thursday’s 40-21 win over Llano in the Class 3A, Division I regional final at Rattler Stadium.
It’s the first time Edna (13-1) has reached the state semifinals since 2014 and the first time since 1991 the Cowboys have won 13 games.
They await the winner of Friday's Columbus-Franklin regional final.
“Here’s the one thing I know, our picture’s about to be on the wall forever,” exclaimed Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell as he addressed his team Thursday night.
Edna’s work for this season started immediately after last year’s regional semifinal loss to Lago Vista.
The Cowboys walked away from Seguin’s Matador Stadium feeling they could’ve easily played into December.
“Definitely a lot of work in the summer, like five days a week,” said senior running back/linebacker Dreydan Ashford. “Three-hour practices for two-a-days for a whole week. Everybody was showing up every day, putting in effort. Everybody knew what we can do and we accomplished part of that, but we’ve still got a couple more weeks to go.”
However, Edna’s pursuit of a regional championship goes back to 2020, when Mitchell took over as head coach.
The Cowboys dropped their first four games by an average margin of more than 29 points in games against East Bernard, Bay City, Refugio and Columbus.
Ashford, senior defensive lineman Chris Robinson, and the sophomore class from two years ago had mature on the spot if Edna was going to contend for a playoff spot.
That group, and the emergence of then-freshman quarterback Jaiden Clay, helped Edna win six of its next eight games and advance to the area round of playoffs.
Their vision of being contenders was confirmed after the 2020 season.
“It means a lot to know I’m coming into what is the biggest game of my career so far,” said Clay, who threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for two on Thursday. “(Llano’s) a good football team, but we got the best of them. We finished and it feels great to play with these guys.”
Edna had to display its maturity on Thursday despite going up 33-0 four minutes into the third quarter.
Llano forced two of its four takeaways and pulled within 33-14 after scoring on both opportunities.
But the Cowboys were able to lean on their defense as they did all season, sacking quarterback Briggs Green six times and recovering all three fumbles by Llano.
Robinson had three of Edna’s six sacks.
“We’re gonna come into next week feeling great about ourselves,” Robinson said. “But I think we’ve just gotta keep it calm, and try to drown out the noise. We just need to focus on what we’ve got to do win the next round.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.