Randy White had 111 sacks during his 14-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.
But there was one quarterback in particular he enjoyed taking down behind the line of scrimmage.
“I sure did like to get Joe Theismann (of Washington) if I could,” White said. “Joe was a talker. I know Joe. The thing about Joe is he could back it up. If you didn’t get after him, he could back it up. He was a heck of a quarterback and a heck of a competitor. But I didn’t like quarterbacks.”
White spoke at a luncheon Thursday at UHV for the Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach Center.
Daniel Barrientos, the center’s executive director, announced plans at the luncheon to build a 52-bed treatment center in Victoria.
White, 68, currently resides in Prosper near Dallas, and works for American Shoreline, a company out of Corpus Christi that builds wind turbines.
White played in 209 games — missing only one — and finished his career with 1,104 tackles, including 701 solo tackles.
He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, and placed in the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 1994.
But White’s fondest memory with the Cowboys is winning the 1977 Super Bowl, during which he shared MVP honors with fellow defensive lineman Harvey Martin, making them two of the seven defensive players to earn the award.
“I’d have to say playing on a world championship team and winning a world championship,” White said. “It was winning it. Harvey and I being chosen as MVPs was nice. But (quarterback) Roger (Staubauch) had a great game, and (safety) Randy Hughes intercepted two passes.”
The 6-foot-4 White played most of his career at 257 pounds and earned the nickname “The Manster” from teammate Charlie Waters, who said he was “half-man, half-monster.”
“Players today, they’re monsters,” White said. “They’re monsters. I was undersized when I played in my time. I was an undersized guy. I don’t know where I would play today.”
White watches as many Cowboys games as possible and has high hopes for this season’s team.
“I think they’re playing well,” he said. “A lot of their problem is them staying healthy. You lose one of those top-notch defensive lineman that hurts you. If they can stay healthy and they can rush the passer — I think the defensive coordinator (Dan) Quinn has done a good job with that defense. I like what he’s doing with that defense. They’re looking good this year. But I’m a Cowboys fan. I’m always going to say they look good.”
