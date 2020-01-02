Perhaps it was curiosity that caused me to answer the phone, even though the number didn’t seem familiar.
A recognizable voice barked out at me, but it was one I hadn’t heard in years.
“Scribe is that really you,” Joe Fan said with a shout. “I have been trying to reach you in forever. I thought maybe you went back to California and joined some kind of hippie cult or something.”
“I’ve been right here all along,” I replied. “Like a lot of people, I gave up my land line a long time ago. I thought maybe you had retired and moved to Florida or something.”
“That’s rich coming from you,” Joe Fan said. “You ain’t getting any younger.”
“I can’t deny it,” I said. “But I can still swim more than a few laps, and I still get out of bed each day, although it isn’t getting any easier.”
“But I’m going to guess,” I continued, “the reason you’re calling has nothing to do with me and something to do with a certain NFL team that missed the playoffs again.”
“I’m disgusted,” Joe Fan said. “I’ve been following the Cowboys since they first came to town, and I don’t recall anything as ridiculous as this season.
“We’ve had some bad teams before. But these guys were talented, and they still found ways to lose.”
“So what do you think the problem is?” I asked. “Remember, I’m no rookie myself. My dad used to take us to the Cotton Bowl to watch the Cowboys play. I remember when Eddie LeBaron was the quarterback. I have autographed pictures of some of the players, and even have a postcard with one of those stamped autographs from Don Meredith in response to a letter I wrote defending him.
“After my parents were divorced, my mom actually went on a date with one of the players. I’m going to leave that right there.”
“If your memory hasn’t completely faded, you know I’ve told you before the problem starts at the top,” Joe Fan said. “Jerry Jones and his puppet coach have run this team into the ground. Man, Dallas Cowboys football is in my blood, but it’s hard to pull for this team.”
“It’s a mess,” I agreed. “But look at it this way, Jones won three Super Bowls – of course two were with Jimmy Johnson and a third with the same players – and he built AT&T Stadium.
“I was just at the stadium for a state championship game and you have to admit, it’s pretty impressive. So he’s definitely making money.
“But that said, not making the playoffs this season was unacceptable.”
“So why hasn’t he fired Jason Garrett yet?,” Joe Fan yelled. “High school coaches have had better seasons and gotten fired. I don’t understand what he’s waiting for.”
“You’ve watched Jones long enough to know that anything and everything is possible,” I said. “But supposedly, Garrett has been fired.
Here’s another question. Who will be the next coach? I’ve heard names like Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule, but do think they want to leave where they’re at and step into that situation?
“I’ve always heard that Jerry’s dream coach would be Sean Payton, but good luck getting him out of New Orleans.”
“Geez, scribe,” Joe Fan sighed. “Maybe I shouldn’t have called you. I’m getting more depressed by the minute.”
“Don’t give up hope,” I said. “The roster is still pretty talented and maybe if they bring the right coach in, they’ll turn things around.”
“I’m not holding my breath,” Joe Fan said, “and I’m damn sure not getting any younger.”
“Things do change,” I said. “You want proof? Bet you never thought the NHL would play a game at the Cotton Bowl and 85,000 fans would attend.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
