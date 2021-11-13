EDNA — Jaiden Clay stood on the turf at Cowboy Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon relaxing under a brilliant afternoon sun while accepting congratulations from family members and friends.
Clay and the Cowboys struck quickly and rolled to a 67-21 Class 3A, Division I bi-district win over Bishop on their home field.
But Clay hadn’t forgotten a different feeling he had as a freshman on a Saturday afternoon last year when Edna’s season ended in an area playoff loss at Jourdanton.
“After that game, we went immediately to the offseason,” Clay said. “Once we looked at our team, we realized we’ve got something special this year. All of those players that experienced that loss, they experienced something we don’t want to feel again. Getting another opportunity with a good team like this is really special.”
Clay ran for 53 yards and three touchdowns and threw 141 yards and two touchdowns, as Edna improved to 9-2 and moved into the area round against Blanco, a 56-14 winner over Jourdanton.
The area game has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Smithville.
“If you really know your team like I do, you pay attention during the practices,” Clay said. “You know what that atmosphere is. You can’t really wander off because you’re focused on getting to the state championship.”
The Cowboys showed signs of being a state contender by scoring 36 points in the first quarter to seize control.
Edna started quickly when Denzial Edwards returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.’
The Cowboys also scored on their first play from scrimmage when Kade Rodas ran 45 yards for a touchdown after they had stopped a fake punt attempt by the Badgers (4-5).
Edna added touchdowns on a 26-yard run by Dreydan Ashford, a 12-yard run by Clay, and a 17-yard pass from Clay to Cameron Thornton.
“We did a lot of good things on offense,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “With the exception of the penalties (10 for 105 yards), we were pretty explosive on offense.”
The Cowboys also shut down the Bishop rushing attack. The Badgers did not have a rushing first down until the fourth quarter and finished with 27 net yards.
“We have everyone back from last year,” said senior defensive lineman Jaqwon Reed. “We’re just picking everything up and keep going from what we did last year. Every week, week-in and week-out because the line is a big part of our defense and whenever we go out there and perform well he’s (Mitchell) very excited.”
Mitchell was pleased with the defense with the exception of touchdown passes of 97, 11 and 87 yards from Bishop quarterback Manny Pina to Jace Wilson, who had five catches for 208 yards.
Edna had interceptions by Campton Hicks, Layton Ressman and Karmyne Williams, and a fumble recovery by Paden Bradley.
“They’ve been carrying us all year, the defense has,” Mitchell said. “We let them get off some play-action passes — they did a good job game-planning us and got us out of position a couple of times and hit some big plays. But for the most part, we’re really happy with the defense and they need to play well.”
Edna added an 11-yard touchdown run by Rodas, a 32-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-13 from Clay to Joshua Muncrief, and a 47-yard touchdown run by Clay in the second quarter.
After Clay scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:09 left in the third quarter, Mitchell put his reserves in the game.
Geovanni Villeda-Segundo completed the scoring for the Cowboys by kicking a 34-yard field goal with 9:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“The thing we focus on is to never be satisfied with that,” Clay said. “After this performance, it was pretty good and we realize we can really do something pretty special.”
