EL MATON — Kila Rodas has been a member of the Edna track and field team for three seasons and knows all about the streak.
The Cowgirls came into this week’s District 28-3A meet looking to win their sixth straight district championship.
The streak began in 2015 and was interrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to keep the streak going,” said Rodas, a junior. “We had to get six.”
Rodas did her part by winning the 200- and 400-meter dashes, and the 800-meter run to help Edna claim the title with 159 points Wednesday at Delvin Taska Stadium.
Yoakum was second with 144.5 points, and Industrial was third with 140 points.
“The streak was really important,” said Edna coach Ashley Myers. “When the streak started, I was a senior in high school, so to get it as a first-year head coach that legacy in Edna it was awesome to continue.”
Rodas contributed 30 points with the rare triple that has become her staple.
“The last meet I ran in the 4 by 100 relay instead of the 800,” she said. “I knew I was running this for district, but not running it in that amount of time made it hard today. But I’ve been doing it all season now, and that makes it pretty much the routine.”
Myers was pleased with performance of her entire team.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” she said. “I told them to just relax and focus on themselves. They came out and executed exactly as we planned.”
Industrial has the numbers
Industrial used its overall depth to win the boys team title with 157 points.
Palacios was second with 124 points, and Yoakum was third with 109.
“We’ve got a lot of depth particularly for a 3A high school,” said Industrial coach Bill McCabe. “We have three kids in every event.”
The Cobras did well in the field events, relays, middle distance and distance events.
“We all compete against each other and it’s a good feeling to compete against other schools instead of each other,” said junior Kaleb Figirova, who ran in all three relays. “Whenever we compete, it’s just like running against each other.”
Industrial added a district title to the ones it won in football and basketball.
“We always wanted to win district in football, baseball, basketball and track,” Figirova said. “We just wanted to do the whole thing – tennis, golf, all of it. It’s been on our bucket list since the beginning of the year.”
New to the game
Yoakum’s Cavan Smith had not run varsity track before this season.
But he’s adapted quickly, as he showed by winning the 100-meter dash and running a leg on the winning 400 relay.
“I’m just motivated,” said Smith, a junior. “It’s just go all out.”
Smith won the 100 in a personal-best time of 10.93 seconds.
The race was so close it took the judges some time to figure out the places.
“I mean Jonathon (Brooks, who finished fifth) was running with me so I knew I had to go fast,” Smith said. “I actually got a good start. I knew I had won.”
Smith has enjoyed running track, but football remains his favorite sport.
“Of course football,” he said, “of course.”
