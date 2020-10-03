PORT LAVACA — Following are results from the Crabs on the Bay Cross Country Meet.
Victoria East
Varsity Boys (3-mile)
6. Lucas Falcon 19:08; 18. Joaquin Ynfante 20:22; 15. Ethan Fontanez 20:07; 19. Donovan Garcia 21:05; 23. Jesse Vasquez 21 :55 22. Grant Biles 54; 32. DJ Hopkins :42.
Varsity Girls (3-mile)
4. Isabella Roth 22:00; 16. Hannah Tyler 24:14; 12. Madison Hiller 23:44; 26. Evelyn Garcia 26:52.
Victoria West
Girls Division
3. Kailee Marques
7. Cami Patek
8. Vanessa Oubre
