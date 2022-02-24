Brandon Craus is aware of Bloomington’s recent past.
But he’s more concerned with Bloomington’s future.
Craus was named Bloomington’s athletic director and head football coach at a special-called meeting of the board of trustees Wednesday night.
“I really enjoy taking and being a part of a program that needs you,” Craus said. “I think a lot of it is maybe Bloomington kind of represents who I am. I kind of have a chip on my shoulder. I’ve always felt I’ve done a real good job of leading programs and helping kiddos be successful. I think we might fit each other really well. They want someone very passionate and fiery and I would say that describes me to a T.”
Craus was one of 40 applicants for the position to replace Chris Horn, who was reassigned after four seasons in the position.
“He wants to take over,” said Mark Anglin, Bloomington’s superintendent. “I know he wants to be a head coach. He said, ‘I really love Bloomington because I know I can turn the program around.’ He’s got a real passion for the kids, which is important for me.”
Craus will become Bloomington’s 11th head coach in the last 22 seasons. The Bobcats haven’t been to the playoffs since 1999 and haven’t had a winning season since 2000.
Bloomington went 2-8 last season and will go into the 2022 season with a 37-game district losing streak.
“Once you make those relationships with the kids and they see who you really are and what you want to do for them,” Craus said, “it kind of takes care of itself.”
Craus was the offensive coordinator at Dayton for 14 seasons before becoming the head coach at Groveton for four seasons.
Craus had a 22-22 record at Groveton and led the Indians to a pair of district championships and four playoff appearances, while averaging over 500 yards per game.
Craus went back to Dayton for two seasons and has been the offensive coordinator at Woodville for the past two seasons.
“What I’ve always kind of done is do what our best kids do best,” he said. “We will be in some kind of spread. I’m a very fast tempo. We’re going to throw it around a lot. We’re going to sling that rock at some point. I can promise you that.”
Bloomington will play in a district with Shiner, Refugio and Ganado, but Craus is ready for the challenge.
“The great thing about it is we ain’t got to look at who the state champion’s going to be,” he said. “The state champion is coming out of our district. If we do what we’re supposed to do and take care of business and keep developing our kids and close those gaps, we’ll be in the playoffs every week. We don’t have to worry about getting playoff ready. We’ll be pretty salty.”
