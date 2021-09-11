Area cross country runners competed at the St. Joseph Invitational Meet at Coleto Creek Park on Saturday.
Victoria East's Isabella Roth won the varsity girls race with a time of 13 minutes, seven seconds.
Calhoun's Phoebe Huang and St. Joseph's Lauren Theriot finished second and third. Goliad's Ashtyn Franke and Audrey Winstead, St. Joseph's Sarah Ybarra and East's Evelyn Garcia also placed in the Top 10.
In the varsity boys race, Victoria West's Ashton Richter finished second with a time of 17:26. St. Joseph's Isaac Mahan was third and East's Lucas Falcon was fourth.
East's Joaquin Ynfante and Ashton Valentine, Wharton's Chase Pardo, Bloomington's Malli-Ki Perez-Melchor and Calhoun's Seth Sandberg also placed in the Top 10.
Access full results and times from the St. Joseph Invitational here: https://bit.ly/2X8jXfh
Moulton Cross Country Meet
Shiner won the Girls 1A-2A team title with 26 points at the 33rd Annual Moulton Cross Country Meet.
Brooke Cerny took first place with a time of 13:20. Brinley Ramirez, Riley Rainosek, Jocelyn Moreno, Julianna Davis, Dallyn Pesek, Jamya Wright all placed in the Top 10 for the Lady Comanches.
Yorktown's Brook Turner, Hallettsville Sacred Heart's Kathryn Kostelnik and Flatonia's Camryn Smith also placed in the Top 10.
Hallettsville won the Girls 3A-6A team title with 37 points. Olivia Etzler, Juliet Davenport, Emma Etzler and Alli Dieringer all placed in the Top 10.
Industrial's Kate Simons took first with a time of 12:59.
Industrial won the Boys 3A-6A title with 40 points. Bryce Wilfert and Johnathan Garcia took third and fourth. Hallettsville's Josh Griffin was seventh.
Flatonia finished second in the Boys 1A-2A race. Duke Sodek and Oscar Guerrero finished second and fourth respectively.
Moulton's Edgar Mediola and Schulenburg's Lazaro Lara and David Velazquez also placed in the Top 10.
Access full results and times from the Moulton Meet here: https://bit.ly/3C6Qame
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.