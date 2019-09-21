St. Joseph Flyer Invitational
Coleto Creek
Boys’ team results
1. St. Augustine, 28
3. Jorge Valdes 3 20:27-6:49
4. Rafael Garcia 20:38-6:53
6. Carlo Menchaca 20:47-6:56
7. Nicholas Garcia 20:56-6:59
8. Edgar Frausto 20:56-6:59
18. Evan Cerna 25:23-8:28
2. St. Joseph, 41
1. Nicholas Rodriguez 18:52-6:17
2. Isaac Mahan 18:56-6:19
10. Ryan Hartman 10 21:47-7:16
13. Sam Whitaker 13 23:14-7:45
15. William Carrasco 15 24:40-8:13
17. Jack Letsinger 17 25:10-8:23
3. Karnes City, 51
5. Jose Nava 20:41-6:54
9. Marcos Segura 21:28-7:09
11. Ryan Mathis 21:57-7:19
12. Nicholas Perales 22:28-7:29
14. Marshall Homeyer 24:36-8:12
16. Javier Aleman 24:49-8:16
Varsity girls results
1. St. Joseph, 29
1. Lauren Theriot 14:39-7:19
2. Meadow Pratka 14:42-7:21
6. Sarah Ybarra 6 16:27 8:13
7. Krysten Nicholson 16:54 8:27
13. Kate Aguayo 18:25 9:12
14. Madison Galvez 18:30 9:15
15. Eve Brogger 19:01 9:30
T1. Karnes City, 29
4. Lauren Burson 15:14 7:37
5. Reagan Johnson 15:59 7:59
8. Ella Cummings 17:14 8:37
9. Lauren Nava 17:25 8:42
12. Lillie Jonas 17:57 8:58
3. Van Vleck, 72
10. Ariana Hernandez 17:27-8:43
11. Rylee Jacques 17:56-8:58
16. Destany Zuniga 19:52-9:56
17. Gigi Hernandez 23:40-11:50
18. Alex Lawhon 24:23-12:11
19. Sydney Lawhon 26:37-13:18
