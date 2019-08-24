The 2019 Rolling Thunder summer league came to an end last Thursday with Tom Crowe firing strikes. He rolled individual games of 244, 267 and 245 for an excellent 756 series. Crowe had two split open frames in the set that was helped by 26 strikes.
Dave Matthews, Crowe’s teammate, posted the second high total with games of 242, 219 and 237 for a 698 series.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Lindy Conner (265-688), Gary Hatter Jr. (277-660), Jacob Silgero (269-656) and Rob Lyman (255-649).
Congratulations to youth bowler Matthew Garcia, who bowled a career-high 261 game on his way to a very nice 631 series.
Samantha Wharton, also competing in the Rolling Thunder League play, was high for the women with games of 172, 221 and 226, helping toward a 619 total.
Joanna McNary posted a nice set with a very good 233 high game complementing a 591 set.
Leagues will meet this week to approve rules for the 2019-20 season. It would be a good time to look back on the past season to see if any new rules or rule changes are required to have a good season. Once the season starts, 100% approval is required for any rule change.
Monday, the Over The Hill League will hold its organizational meeting at 1 p.m. in the Century Lounge. One bowler, man or woman age 50 or older, is needed to fill a team roster. If you are interested, contact Cecilia Wilson at 361-572-9359.
The Fall Leagues for youth bowlers will start Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.
On the PWBA Tour, Shannon O’Keefe captured her fourth tour victory of the year by defeating top seed Danielle McEwan in the Orlando Open last week by a score of 207-201. McEwan needed a double in the 10th frame for the win but could not deliver. The No. 2 seeded O’Keefe defeated Rocio Restrepo 226-201 to make it to the final match. With four wins this season, O’Keefe will probably repeat as the PWBA Player of the Year. CBS Sports will televise the Qubica AMF PWBA Players Championship on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The PWBA Tour Championship will be televised on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.
SUMMER SUNDAY STRIKERS League Champions, TEAM HALF TON with members Tyler Priour, Kevin Henderson, Steve Church, and Brandon Olson Women: S. Trojacek 440; Men: J. Shoup 223-633; A. Rolette 222-607; B. Olson 229-579; ROLLING THUNDER League Champions, LET IT ROLL with members Niki Visconti, Pat Visconti, Rob Lyman, Mike Stacy, and Valerie Hudgens. The beat the Dog Pound in a roll off. Women: S. Wharton 226-619; J. McNary 233-591; Men: T. Crowe 267-756; D. Matthews 242-698; L. Conner 265-688; G. Hatter Jr. 277-660; J. Silgero 269-656; R. Lyman 255-649; M. Stacy 627; J. Tweedle 234-617; B. Olson 224-617; K. Stasny 225-610; E. Smith 242-608; M. Svatek 224-602; R. Silgero 601; T.J. Mooney 599; K. Rosales 224-591; B. Bonewald 584; J. Ramon 231-584; K. Hengst 584; J. Shoup 583; N. Picard 581; G. Brooks 573; J. Cass 564; C. Hammacks 561; T. Bennett 560; P. Visconti 559; A. Rolette 558; H. Tesch 231-553; M. Banda 553; M. Purifoy 553; R. Marques 550; WILD TURKEY 1ST (tie) WHO CARE’S and WE’VE BEEN FRAMED Women: C. Wilson 446; L. Kuecker 432; K. Kuecker 424; Men: G. Brooks 242-586; C. Reynolds 245-576; A. Rester 534
CENTURY YOUTH League Champions, TEAM 2 with members Addison Olson, Robyn Shoup, and Tanner Pesek. Girls: S. Wharton 186-470; R. Shoup 128-306; L. Salazar 259; Boys: M. Garcia 261-631; M. Rangel 213-477; B. Boehrner 136-399; T. Zuber 128-342; PEE WEE League Champion, TEAM 3 with members Caleb Rinald and Ezra Garcia. Girls: M. Capali 73-145; A. Capali 68-124; Boys: C. Rinald 84-160; J. Shoup 82-149; E. Garza 71-141; J. Snow 73-124
