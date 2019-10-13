Tom Crowe bowled a 300 game last week, so how do you improve on perfection, add striking consistency and three clean games. He rolled individual games of 277, 255, and 276 for an outstanding 808 series to take the weekly honors while competing in the Sundowners League.
Crowe opened the first game with 9 strikes before a 10 pin stopped his string. He rolled 9 strikes in the second game and 10 strikes in the final game for a 28 strike series.
This was Tom’s second career 800 set, the first one being extra special because it was an 823 in the 2010 Colorado State Bowling Championships, in which he won first place in the singles event. Crowe moved to Victoria in 2015 and has been one of the premier bowlers in town.
He also posted a 266 high game and 681 set to lead the Monday Mixed League.
When I asked him if he had made any changes recently to raise his striking efficiency, he said that he had bought a new ball and was playing a straighter line to the pocket, which improves his strike carry.
Some of the old time bowlers may have heard one of former PBA great and TV bowling color analyst Billy Welu state, “Straighter is Greater”. Congratulations on a great series.
Robert Lyman posted the second high total with three consistent games with no opens of 234, 238, and 233 for a 705 in the same league. Lyman bowled in sanctioned play from 1984 thru 1990 in San Antonio before stopping competitive bowling. After moving to Victoria, he started bowling in a mixed league with family in 2015. He has been determined to improve his game and has done so going from a 182 average in the 2017 season to 204 last year in two leagues. Coaching and practice has resulted in a good consistent swing for him.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were David Matthews (288-675/664) Jimmy Flores (256-665), Eric Smith (253-665), Jacob Silgero (254-659), Steve Dickinson (659), DoLee Knowlan (265-657), Sterling Kocian (651), Joey Matson (266), Brian Simmons (262), and Patrick Visconti (257).
Samantha Wharton was back on track with the only 600 set for the women this past week. She posted individual games of 226 and245 before losing her strike line and enduring three splits to finish with a 151 game for a 622 during Sundowner action.
Olivia Jackson with 201-560 and Lori Hammack with 210- 554 were next in scoring. Judy Reyna rolled a nice 220 individual game.
It is nice to see that the youth league has been re-established in Victoria.
TURKEY TROTTERS 1ST (5 way tie) BOWLING BEACHES, LIKE MOTHERS LIKE DAUGHTERS, ALLEY CATS, MAMMACITAS, and SQUIRREL Women: L. Edmondson 418; K. Filip 418; M. Buenger 401; OVER THE HILL 1ST AW SHUCKS Women: B. Mathiews 484; J. Voges 174-435; J. Brown 431; B. Long 426; Men: A. Garcia 221-578; E. Smith 537; R. Estrada 525; B. Fisseler 514; M. Mathieu 511; D. Marques 203-511; A. Hempel 501; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GUYS & DOLLS Women: J. McNary 543; J. Reyna 220-517; O. Jackson 512; Men: T. Crowe 266-681; D. Matthews 288-675; E. Smith 253-665; J. Matson 266-647; R. Lyman 639; B. Simmons 262-638; P. Visconti 257-637; G. Hatter Jr. 243-618; D. Knowlan 246-614; J. Silgero 246-611; M. Flores 600; J. Talbott 594; R. Silgero 236-590; C. Hoff 578; M. Stacy 578; H. Ramirez 574; M. Banda 226-574; J. Shoup 574; N. Picard 560; B. Marques 558; L. Hall 557; J. Guerra 227; CAPTAIN’S 1ST SHOULD HAVE BEEN Women: B. Mathiews 177-460; C. Goode 441; D. Schmidt 414; SUNDOWNERS 1ST TEAMMATES Women: S. Wharton 245-622; O. Jackson 201-560; L. Hammack 210-554; C. Guerra 202-539; J. Reyna 523; C. Speer 518; T. Mason 518; J. McNary 518; Men: T. Crowe 277-808; R. Lyman 238-705; J. Flores 256-665; D. Matthews 234-664; J. Silgero 254-659; S. Dickinson 247-659; D. Knowlan 265-657; S. Kocian 236-651; E. Smith 232-649; M. Stacy 245-646; K. Stasny 236-642; P. Visconti 624; A. Rolette 233-621; M. Flores 609; D. Richards 605; M. Svatek 229-605; J. Cass 600; L. Helms 593; J. Tweedle 587; G. Mason 587; J. Matson 587; B. Hyden 227-586; R. Rosas 580; J. Talbott 224-579; R. Silgero 576; D. Reissig 574; R. Aldrighetti 571; M. Michalec 569; J. Shoup 566; D. Glass 565; S. Miller 565; R. Rendon 562; T.J. Mooney 246-561; B. Bonewald 559; L. Conner 558; S. Zeplin 556; M. Conchola 554; M. Unger 236-550;
YOUTH Leagues: SATURDAY BUMPERS (two games) 1ST TEAM 4 Girls: A. Turner 80-156; Boys: J. Shoup 102-182; C. Rinald 96-171; K. Rogers 85-150; J. Snow 80-150; SATURDAY YOUTH (3 games) 1ST TEAM 8 Girls: S. Wharton 165-445; R. Shoup 121-289; Boys: M. Garcia 180-479; T. Zuber 152-427; B. Boehmer 122-339;
