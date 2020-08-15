CUERO – The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s Turkeyfest.
But the Cuero football team still has its county fair.
“It’s a little thing where they try to earn the trust of each other and the team,” said first-year Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “They’ve got to count on everybody. It’s kind of like some people do boot camp, and every year I do that during two-a-days. It’s kind of a little rite of passage.”
The Gobblers have found the experience to be like a rollercoaster ride with its starts and stops, and ups and downs before reaching a conclusion.
“It’s four stations,” said senior lineman Raiden Rivera. “Some of it is bear crawl, some of them you have to touch the lines. It’s different stations and it’s about 3 minutes long and after that we run 40s and sometimes 100s or sometimes 20s, it depends on how hard we’re working. You just have to focus on what you need to do to get it done.”
The Gobblers have no objections to working hard after falling to 3-7 and missing the playoffs last season after winning the Class 4A, Division II state championship in 2018.
“We have new coaches and we didn’t play too good last year so we’re just ready to come to play,” said junior receiver Exavier Durham. “Our guys are pretty smart so we kind of learned pretty fast.”
Alvarez was hired about a month before the UIL shut down athletic activities because of the virus.
The Gobblers missed out on most of their offseason workouts and have had to accelerate the learning curve.
“I think we’re starting to understand,” Alvarez said. “I think we’re getting there.”
Cuero will continue to operate out of the spread offense and has spent a good deal of time in practice working on executing the passing game.
“I’m a receiver so I like that we’re going to throw the ball,” Durham said. “We’re going to run, throw and we’re ready to get started.”
Alvarez is also anxious to see how much the Gobblers have improved over the last two weeks.
“We’ve got a good group of kids,” he said. “I like their tenacity and how hard they go. I think we have a chance to be pretty good if we get them all together.”
Rivera is convinced the Gobblers are ready to showcase their best.
“When we first started, everything was just learning,” he said. “Now, I feel like we’re dominant on defense and our defensive front is good. Our offense is good too. I’m ready. I’m already excited talking about it.”
