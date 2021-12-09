CUERO — Cuero’s defense has been tasked with stopping a wide variety of offensive schemes.
The Gobblers (13-1) will be faced with another when they take on China Spring (14-0) in a Class 4A, Division II semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday at Reeves Round Rock ISD Athletic Complex.
The Cougars are a quarterback-driven offense led by Major Bowden.
“I think we’ve got to make sure he’s assigned all night and we’ve got to make sure we get him down,” said Cuero coach Jack Alvarez. “He’s a tough, physical, fast runner who’s hard to tackle. Even though he’s a quarterback, he runs like a fullback and has the speed of a tailback.”
The Gobblers have had success keeping an opposing team’s biggest threat under wraps. A key factor in their success is a plus-20 turnover margin. Cuero has recovered 20 fumbles and intercepted 17 passes.
“Our secondary plays really well and when it tracks the ball it’s easy for them to get an interception,” said linebacker Sean Burks. “We’ve got a few players on our defense who always go for the strip. I’ve seen it on film.”
The Gobblers have also worked hard to eliminate turnovers, losing five fumbles and throwing 12 interceptions.
“We made a big point after the (first) Navarro game,” Alvarez said. “We really don’t drop the ball that much, but we weren’t focused on it and that’s one of things I put on my back is to do a bunch of ball security stuff and it seems to have worked.”
The Cougars are averaging over 44 points per game this season, and knocked off defending state champion Carthage and West Orange-Stark in the playoffs.
“I feel good about our defense,” Alvarez said. “We can talk about our defense and how stingy they have been all year and the turnovers they have created. I feel like we have a good balance playing defense as far as stopping the run or stopping the pass depending on what they’re doing.”
The Gobblers have also been prolific on offense, averaging 47 points per game in the playoffs.
“Our offense has evolved,” said running back Tycen Williams, who has rushed for 1,784 yards and 28 touchdowns. “We got more plays that were more successful.”
Cuero has created some big plays in the passing game between quarterback Jerry Rossett and receivers Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson, who each have over 1,000 receiving yards.
“I know most of the plays and mostly all of the checks,” said Cuero quarterback Jerry Rossett, who has passed for 2,760 yards and 26 touchdowns. “I really didn’t know that last year. It was just first coming to me and I really didn’t know anything about reads or anything like that.”
The Gobblers are making their first semifinal appearance since 2018 when they won their fourth state championship.
A win would send Cuero to the state final for the 12th time. The Gobblers won state championships in 1973, 1974, 1987 and 2018.
“It’s going to be an experience,” Rossett said. “We need to keep everyone’s minds there and hopefully, get the win.”
“We all said we were going to do it,” Durham added. “I don’t know if we all believed it. Now, we’re all here.”
NOTES: Cuero will be the visiting team...Tickets are $8 may be purchased until noon Friday online at https://www.etix.com/.../playoffschina-spring-vs-cuero…
Tickets at the gate will be $10...The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Friday’s Celina-Gilmer game in Prosper...The state championship game will be played at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
