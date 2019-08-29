Cuero’s JD Notaro expects to experience some nervous moments during his first varsity start.
But it’s not anything Notaro hasn’t experienced in the past.
“That’s how it is every season for me,” he said. “The first game I have butterflies. But as the game really starts going I kind of just lose those butterflies and really start getting into the hang of it.”
Notaro, a junior, will be under center for the No. 4 Class 4A, Division II Gobblers as they open the season against Bay City at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium.
“I just got to get mentally ready and it’s still a football game even though on the varsity level,” he said. “I’ve got to go to the same mind set in every football game I’ve played.”
Cuero coach Travis Reeve has done his best to build an offense Notaro is comfortable running.
“You’ve got to tailor your scheme to the strength’s of your kids and we feel like JD gives an opportunity to run the football and throw it,” Reeve said. “So it’s a different dimension and it’s another guy you’ve got to account for and we want to try and use it to our advantage in spots.”
Notaro won’t be the only new starting quarterback on the field as senior Carlos Lara and junior Adarrius Courtland are expected to see action for the Blackcats.
Both will have the difficult task of replacing Dylan Davidson.
“I think they both bring a bunch of attributes to the table,” said Bay City coach Pat Matthews. “I just think both of them give us something where we can change the pace when we want to.”
Cuero opened last season with a 49-42 win over Bay City, scoring the winning touchdown on a 92-yard, fourth-down pass with under 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Gobblers went on to capture their fourth state championship, but will have an almost entirely different team on the field this season.
Austin Schwarz, Kobe Giles, Charles Derouen, Jackson Hardwick and Joe Cardenas are the only Cuero players returning who started in the state final.
“There’s no hangover. It’s a totally new group and a totally new team,” said Cuero coach Travis Reeve. “You just try to do the things you do best that the kids feel most comfortable with so that we can play fast and play with confidence. We’re just looking to go into the game ready to compete and to battle and hopefully, to execute at a high level.”
Bay City will rely on seniors Rj Mitchell and Heart Gaskin to lead a team made up predominately of underclassmen.
“You want to see the kids compete,” Matthews said. “You want to see them go out there and execute their schemes and it helps you evaluate where they are and what you need to fix. Our whole goal is to make it to the playoffs. We’re trying to get every win that we can, but we really want to get our scheme executed and who can gives us maximum effort.”
Reeve is looking for much of the same from the Gobblers.
“Non-district is there to make you better,” he said. “We feel like it’s going to prepare us for the district race and hopefully, another playoff run. Certainly, we’re going to get better because of the teams we play.”
